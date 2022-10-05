Wed, 05 Oct 2022

International

Cubans take to street to voice frustrations over ongoing power outage

HAVANA, Cuba: Three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity throughout Cuba, protests broke out for a second night in ...

Florida's Sanibel Island being evacuated after hurricane devastation

FORT MYERS, Florida: Areas within Lee County, including Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, Florida, were devastated by winds, rains and ...

Survey reports 66% of US adults say no to Covid boosters

LOS ANGELES, California: A survey conducted by health policy nonprofit organization Kaiser Family Foundation reported that some two-thirds of American ...

US to purchase $1.1 billion in arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Pentagon officials have announced that an arms package has been approved for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, which includes ...

Czech begins detaining migrants at 27 Slovak border crossings

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech police detained a van carrying 15 illegal migrants on October 1, after renewing border checks following ...

US acts to reduce risks from space debris

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 last week to enforce new rules to address the issue of ...

Business

Stocks in Asia gain ground despite New Zealand central bank rate hike

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued the global trend on Wednesday with all the major bourses gaining ground.This ...

Malaysia Air to increase flights to US after upgrade of safety rating

WASHINGTON D.C.: Three years after it restricted Malaysian Airlines from adding new flights to its U.S. route, the Federal Aviation ...

U.S. stocks surge, Nasdaq jumps 361 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared again on Tuesday with all the major indices notching up hefty gains."After ...

Britain has 'too many' low-skilled migrants, interior minister says

LONDON, England: Stating that Britain has too many low-skilled migrant workers, the country's new interior minister, Suella Braverman, said new ...

Australian stocks surge after RBA hikes rates less than expected

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia moved sharply higher on Tuesday despite markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai being ...

US charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. prosecutors have announced the filing of criminal charges against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions imposed ...

Movie Review

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (4K UHD)