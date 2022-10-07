Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of a $625 million package, the Biden administration's next military assistance for Ukraine will include an ...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua this week, three days after being declared "persona non grata" by ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's Food Safety Agency said that with nearly 50 million poultry being culled this year, Europe ...
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest ...
ODESSA, Kyiv: During an unannounced visit to Odessa, German defense minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany will deliver to Ukraine the ...
HAVANA, Cuba: Three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity throughout Cuba, protests broke out for a second night in ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday which followed a two-day bounce. ...
LONDON, England: After limiting the number of passenger departures since July to prevent long queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations, ...
DETROIT, Michigan: Amidst concerns about a drop in car sales, statistics released this week reported that General Motors outsold Japanese ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were directionless Thursday as investors were decidedly restless following major gains earlier in ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: After President Joe Biden warned the oil industry against price-gouging, White House officials and oil executives met late ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Due to rising transportation costs after a fuel price hike, Indonesia's inflation rate in September surged to its ...