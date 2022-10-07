TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The United States, Japan, and South Korea carried out a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles in response to a recent series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

The exercise involving the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group opened in the international waters of the sea hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yonhap reported.

Several warships, including South Korea's King Sejong the Great destroyer, the USS Benfold destroyer belonging to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group, and Japan's Chokai destroyer, were mobilized, it added.

They simulated scenarios of North Korean ballistic missile launches and focused on detecting, tracking and intercepting them by sharing target information, it said.

The three countries held combined maritime drills in the East Sea on Sept. 30 involving the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in a show of force against the North's continued provocations.