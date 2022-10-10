Mon, 10 Oct 2022

US expresses concern over increased teens vaping

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a national survey conducted between 18th January and 31st May and released this week, the U.S. ...

UK nurses union takes step toward strike as members vote this week

LONDON, England: Over 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing will vote this week to authorize a strike to ...

Inflation, crime, immigrations called key in US November elections

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos reported that in the areas of immigration and ...

Flint water scandal draws to close, charges dropped against officials

FLINT, Michigan: Charges against seven former state and local officials in connection with the Flint water scandal have been dropped.Ruling ...

After Swedish comedy TV jokes about Erdogan, Turkey summons ambassador

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey summoned the ambassador of fellow NATO member Sweden this week to complain about "insulting content" directed at ...

Governments show no interest in paying islands for atomic testing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After the Marshall Islands requested United Nations help in dealing with the consequences of nuclear ...

As government subsidies lessen, GE cutting staff at wind power unit

BOSTON, Massachusetts: General Electric has announced that it will lay-off workers at its wind power generation unit, which manufactures wind ...

Eli Lilly says US to perform quick review of promising obesity drug

WASHINGTON D.C.: Eli Lilly has said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will conduct a quick review of its ...

Europe faces gas crisis if stocks run low this winter, says official

PARIS, France: If EU countries deplete their natural gas tanks during the upcoming winter, Europe could face a worse than ...

U.S. stock markets tumble after unemployment hits 50 year low

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after the Labor Department reported an increase of 263,000 non-farm ...

New York City sees jump in quarter's office leases

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the third quarter, New York City's office leasing market rebounded from one year earlier, ...

Asian stocks in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries declines 57 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia continued to slide on Friday.The Australian All Ordinaries fell 57.40 points or ...

Movie Review

The Night of the Hunter
