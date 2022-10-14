Fri, 14 Oct 2022

International

Influential U.S. senator says Saudi Arabia helping to fund Ukraine war

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, has called for a freeze ...

Dutch court weighs legalizing non-physician assisted suicide

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: A Dutch right-to-die group told judges that a law, which allows physician-assisted suicide, but criminalizes others who assist ...

Germany accepted 952,000 refugees from Ukraine thru August: government

BERLIN, Germany: The February-August period this year saw 952,000 refugees arrive in Germany from Ukraine, the Federal Statistics Office announced ...

Rampant inflation unleashed long before war in Ukraine

An inflationary tsunami is passing through the world economy, creating economic disorder-in some cases acute political crisis-in every country it ...

Russia's Collective Security Organization calls off military drill

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan canceled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, to take ...

US announces finding deadly bird flu in Arkansas chickens

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that a highly lethal strain of avian flu has infected ...

Business

Adobe report says expect slow online holiday sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As shoppers are feeling the effects of record-high inflation and surging interest rates, an Adobe ...

France opens strategic fuel reserves following warning from farmers

PARIS, France: After warning that a lack of diesel fuel will impact the harvesting of sugar beet and lead to ...

Asian stocks remain in defensive mode

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia latched on to the global trend on Thursday, struggling to find a floor."I'm ...

Look for 10% drop in UK home prices, says Lloyds Bank

LONDON, England: UK house prices could fall by 10 percent, as the country's economy is adjusts to higher borrowing costs ...

US Supreme Court hears pork industry challenge to California law

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that could undermine the power of U.S. states to regulate a range of issues within ...

U.S. stocks makes early gains but peter out at close, Nasdaq declines 9 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nudged into the black on Wednesday, providing some relief after relentless days of ...

