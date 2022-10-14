Seoul [South Korea], October 14 (ANI): South Korea scrambled its jets after 10 North Korean military aircraft flew south of a special reconnaissance line set by Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Seoul scrambled military aircraft, including F-35A fighter jets, in response to North Korea's military aggression.

North Korean aircraft were also spotted near the inter-Korean border in the eastern part of the peninsula, a second such incident this week, the report said.

Earlier, North Korea test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles. Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong-un guided the test fire of the missiles on the spot.

Kim Jong-un expressed "great satisfaction" over the result of the test fire and appreciated the high reaction capabilities of the country's "nuclear combat" forces, the state media added.

North Korean leader has been witnessing the country's tactical nuclear operation training over the past few days. On Monday, the state media released photos of Kim inspecting a missile launch at an undisclosed location in the country.

The missile that North Korea fired over Japan on October 4 was a newly developed missile aimed at delivering stronger warnings to its enemies, the report said.

Tensions are escalating in the Korean peninsula as Kim-led North Korea launched several missile tests, including one that flew over neighbouring Japan. The United States and its allies responded with bombing drills.

Pyongyang has fired several missiles in the past few weeks which has raised concerns in the region, with the US, South Korea and Japan responding with missile launches and joint military exercises this month, CNN reported. (ANI)