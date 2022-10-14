Fri, 14 Oct 2022

International

National Guard reports more troops resigning than joining up

WASHINGTON D.C.: Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting, causing concerns that ...

Influential U.S. senator says Saudi Arabia helping to fund Ukraine war

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, has called for a freeze ...

Dutch court weighs legalizing non-physician assisted suicide

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: A Dutch right-to-die group told judges that a law, which allows physician-assisted suicide, but criminalizes others who assist ...

Germany accepted 952,000 refugees from Ukraine thru August: government

BERLIN, Germany: The February-August period this year saw 952,000 refugees arrive in Germany from Ukraine, the Federal Statistics Office announced ...

Rampant inflation unleashed long before war in Ukraine

An inflationary tsunami is passing through the world economy, creating economic disorder-in some cases acute political crisis-in every country it ...

Russia's Collective Security Organization calls off military drill

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan canceled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, to take ...

Business

Volatility hits U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq gains 232 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street roared back to life on Thursday after six straight day of losses. Volatility, ...

Adobe report says expect slow online holiday sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As shoppers are feeling the effects of record-high inflation and surging interest rates, an Adobe ...

France opens strategic fuel reserves following warning from farmers

PARIS, France: After warning that a lack of diesel fuel will impact the harvesting of sugar beet and lead to ...

Asian stocks remain in defensive mode

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia latched on to the global trend on Thursday, struggling to find a floor."I'm ...

Look for 10% drop in UK home prices, says Lloyds Bank

LONDON, England: UK house prices could fall by 10 percent, as the country's economy is adjusts to higher borrowing costs ...

US Supreme Court hears pork industry challenge to California law

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that could undermine the power of U.S. states to regulate a range of issues within ...

Movie Review

Knives Out