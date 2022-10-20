Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BEIJING, China: Amidst an imminent decline in China's population which could stifle the world's second largest economy, President Xi Jinping ...
BERLIN, Germany: In an announcement this week at the World Health Summit in Berlin, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ...
OSLO, Norway: Norwegian police said they arrested a 51-year-old Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe ...
PARIS, France: As weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries drove calls for a general strike, thousands of ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Miguel Angel Riquelme, governor of the border state of Coahuila, has announced that Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has extended its COVID-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency for an additional 90 days.The ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. sank on Wednesday, puncturing a two-day rally. However, the extent of ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on October 16, the highest daily number ...
TOKYO, Japan: Nikkei news has reported that after Washington imposed tighter export controls on Chinese technology companies, U.S. tech giant ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. In mainland China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, equities ...
SEOUL, South Korea: A day after a fire at a data centre damaged their servers and caused outages, South Korean ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Lyft said it is increasing its service fee for U.S. riders by less than 60 cents per ...