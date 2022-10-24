Mon, 24 Oct 2022

US bird-flu sees 47 million dead birds

WASHINGTON D.C.: A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed by an outbreak of avian flu this ...

Russian seeks arrest of dissident journalist Marina Ovsyannikova

MOSCOW, Russia: The Interfax news agency said that a Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova.Six ...

SpaceX to take over some Russian launches abandoned by EU

PARIS, France: The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's U.S.-based ...

Washington, Oregon suffer from wildfire pollution

PORTLAND, Oregon: According to U.S. government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of the Pacific Northwest with ...

1930's actress to become first Asian-American on currency

LOS ANGELES, California: Actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian-American featured on U.S. currency when the U.S. Mint ...

Some migrants arriving in New York being sent to tent shelters

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To ease the pressure in New York City caused by the stream of migrants arriving ...

Stock markets deeply divided in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asia was deeply divided on Monday in relation to the various stock markets across the region.In ...

Concerned TikTok asked Ireland about energy supplies for its facilities

DUBLIN, Ireland: Chinese-owned social media company TikTok, seeking to develop a data center in Ireland, twice wrote to the Irish ...

For third time, Amazon workers vote down bid to unionize

ALBANY, New York: In another defeat to the fledgling Amazon Labor Union that had aimed to intensify its cross-country campaign, ...

Imports into US of containers falls, measure of slow economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: The volume of container imports handled by U.S. ports has dropped sharply after more than two years of ...

To counter Russia, France, Spain, Portugal to build pipeline

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Substituting plans to extend the so-called MidCat pipeline across the Pyrenees, earlier opposed by France, Spain and Portugal ...

US existing home sales, jobless claims both fall in September

WASHINGTON D.C.: In September, existing U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month and will likely fall further, as ...

