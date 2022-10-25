Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
62
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Next British prime minister to be former chancellor Rishi Sunak

LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...

In centuries-old tradition, sheep, goats travel Madrid streets

MADRID, Spain: In keeping with traditions, 1,400 sheep and goats took over downtown Madrid on the weekend, as part of ...

Australia, Japan to expand defense assistance to counter threats

PERTH, Australia: In a meeting in Perth, Western Australia this week, Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, and Fumio Kishida, Japanese ...

US bird-flu sees 47 million dead birds

WASHINGTON D.C.: A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed by an outbreak of avian flu this ...

Russian seeks arrest of dissident journalist Marina Ovsyannikova

MOSCOW, Russia: The Interfax news agency said that a Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova.Six ...

SpaceX to take over some Russian launches abandoned by EU

PARIS, France: The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's U.S.-based ...

Business

Section
France withdraws from treaty protecting energy investments

BRUSSELS, Belgium: France is the latest country to opt out of the the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in ...

Stock markets deeply divided in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asia was deeply divided on Monday in relation to the various stock markets across the region.In ...

Concerned TikTok asked Ireland about energy supplies for its facilities

DUBLIN, Ireland: Chinese-owned social media company TikTok, seeking to develop a data center in Ireland, twice wrote to the Irish ...

For third time, Amazon workers vote down bid to unionize

ALBANY, New York: In another defeat to the fledgling Amazon Labor Union that had aimed to intensify its cross-country campaign, ...

Imports into US of containers falls, measure of slow economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: The volume of container imports handled by U.S. ports has dropped sharply after more than two years of ...

To counter Russia, France, Spain, Portugal to build pipeline

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Substituting plans to extend the so-called MidCat pipeline across the Pyrenees, earlier opposed by France, Spain and Portugal ...

Movie Review

Solo: A Star Wars Story