U.S. and their allies not safe from consequences of their own actions, says Putin

MOSCOW, Russia - Slamming the West for playing "dirty games" for global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ...

After IMF deal secured, Egypt currency falls to 22.75 on the dollar

CAIRO, Egypt: The Egyptian pound fell 13.5 percent this week after Egyptian authorities announced they would accept a $3 billion ...

Survey: Biden approval at 39 percent, economy #1 concern of voters

NEW YORK CITY, New York: President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 39 percent, edging closer to the lowest ...

Controversies in Japan with link to Unification Church and government

TOKYO, Japan: In a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan's economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned this week after ...

Kremin concerned at build-up of U.S., Nato troops

Washington's military presence threatens Russia's security and won't be ignored, President Putin's has spokesman warned The US troop deployment in ...

44,000 turkeys to be culled in Dutch farm after bird flu detected

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government has announced that health authorities will kill some 44,000 turkeys on a farm ...

U.S. stock markets close week mixed, Dow Jones jumps 194 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place Friday as investors fretted about high inflation, central ...

Canada moves forward with small nuclear power reactor

OTTAWA, Canada: Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said that Canada will provide $708 million in financing to develop a small-scale ...

Australia fighting 7.3% inflation, at 32-year high

SYDNEY: Australia: Due to the costs of home construction and gasoline, Australia's inflation soared to a 32-year high in the ...

Stock markets in Asia mostly higher, U.S. dollar remains on the nose

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday, although the Japanese market lagged, and mainland China ...

Hyundai: New US EV plant could begin production in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea: Hyundai's new $5.54 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the U.S. state of Georgia could begin ...

Ford, Hyundai seek materials for electric vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has told an audience in Washington D.C. that his government ...

