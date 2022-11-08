Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
KYIV, Ukraine: Seeking to reassure the public, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that the country has sufficient ...
ROME, Italy: Italy's government will seek to double its drilling sites for natural gas as it expands the number of ...
TOKYO, Japan: The U.S., Japan and South Korea will meet to discuss North Korea in mid-November.The talks, which will coincide ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. appeals court has ruled that beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America cannot be ...
PARIS, France: In the first cross-regional trial of its kind, France, Singapore and Switzerland have launched a joint trial of ...
OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced that it will close its news bureau in Beijing after waiting ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, announcing the new hirings days before the mid-term elections. The number ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: As part of the country's efforts to build new industries and reduce its dependence upon oil, Saudi ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the rise Monday, giving a positive start to the new week.Contraction ...
SINGAPORE: Shell Eastern Petroleum, a unit of oil giant Shell, has announced that it has acquired Asia-based waste oil recycling ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Due to tight heating oil supplies and global competition for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, the U.S. Northeast ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. judge has ruled that the planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest ...