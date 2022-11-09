Seoul [South Korea], November 9 (ANI): North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military has announced. The Joint Chief of Staff announced the latest ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang without specifying further details, Yonhap News Agency reported. The development has been confirmed by Japan's Prime Minister's office.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Japan's PM office said, "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow." The latest ballistic missile launch comes after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea on November 3, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected a long-range ballistic missile launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang around 7:40 am (local time). It further announced that the two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) were launched from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province at around 8:39 a.m (local time).

As per the Yonhap News Agency report, the long-range missile covered a distance of around 760 kilometres. The long-range missile flew at a top speed of Mach 15 and two short-range ballistic missiles flew for around 330 kilometres at a maximum height of about 70 kilometres at a top speed of Mach 15, South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said.

It further announced that South Korea has strengthened their surveillance and vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture in coordination with the United States. Pyongyang's missile launch came a day after it shot more than 24 missiles, which is reportedly the biggest-ever barrage in a single day. One of the missiles flew southward past the de facto maritime inter-Korean border for the first time since the Korean war.

"Our military has beefed up surveillance and vigilance while maintaining the readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.," the JCS said in a statement.

The United States and South Korea have repeatedly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch and they even conducted a joint military exercise in November. Meanwhile, United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by North Korea.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as the barrage of various missiles over the past two days," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement. (ANI)