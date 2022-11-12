Sat, 12 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
US expects record power use in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week that due to increasing economic activity and warmer summer weather, ...

Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 billion amid Twitter takeover

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As investors sold off Tesla shares due to concerns that the company's head and largest ...

Polish leader condemned, says a low birth rate tied to women drinking

WARSAW, Poland: An uproar has followed Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's ruling party leader, saying that Poland's low birth rate is linked ...

West send more sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems, which will ...

UK minister to travel to Taiwan for trade talks

LONDON, England: Greg Hands, UK minister of state for trade, said he will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks, ...

Ancient Greek artifacts go on display in Athens amid protests

ATHENS, Greece: Under an agreement which has stirred controversy in Greece, 15 ancient Greek artifacts from the private Cycladic art ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong's Hang Seng leads Asian stock markets sharply higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Friday, mirroring the sharp gains on Wall Street overnight.No index ...

Israel, Jordan praised for signing agreement to share water, energy

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: During this week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

Indonesia outlook uncertain, despite fast economic growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Driven by more investments and lower greater government spending, Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more ...

Dow up nearly 1,200 points, Nasdaq gains more than 7 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared, and the dollar plunged on Thursday as the CPI figure came in ...

As new iPhones become too costly, Japan turns to second-hand market

TOKYO, Japan: In traditionally gadget-loving Japan, the declining yen, which has fallen to a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar, ...

Shareholders contend fraud by Virgin's Branson in lawsuit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A U.S. judge ruled this week that British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder ...

Movie Review

