Tue, 15 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

US space plane completes 908 day secret mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The U.S. military's top-secret unmanned space plane landed in Florida on Saturday after spending a record 908 ...

Concerns about China slave labor causes US to block solar orders

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over slave labor concerns, U.S. ports have seen ...

US extends protected migrant status for six nationalities to mid-2024

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. immigration service announced this week that it has extended a protected status program that prevents migrants ...

$22 million fine for Australia companies claiming fast internet speeds

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia's competition regulator has announced that three telecom companies were fined a total of $22.08 million for making ...

Yale coach gets 5 years in prison over admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for ...

IBM Osprey quantum computer sets new records for speed

ARMONK, New York: International Business Machines has launched its most powerful quantum computer, a 433-qubit machine known as the Osprey.A ...

U.S. stock markets edge ahead as dollar steadies, Nasdaq gains 1 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were modestly higher early on Monday, but those gains evaporated towards the close."The ...

Vietnam hosts Germany's Scholz, seeks EU manufacturing business

HANOI, Vietnam: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stopped in Hanoi this weekend to discuss energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime ...

Bangladesh's garments sector trying to attract global collaborators

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022" on Sunday to showcase the country's apparel sector ...

Stocks in Asia Pacific under pressure, U.S. dollar rebounds

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were under pressure on Monday as the bullish moves following Thursday's less-than-expected 7.7 ...

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, says memo

ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...

Phoenix, Arizona ok's service by driverless Waymo taxi

PHOENIX, Arizona: Alphabet Inc's Waymo said it was widening its autonomous ride-hailing service for customers in Phoenix, Arizona, using robotaxis.Due ...

