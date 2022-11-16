Wed, 16 Nov 2022

Two aircraft collide midair at WWII air show, six dead

DALLAS, Texas: Six people died on November 12 when two vintage military aircraft collided in midair at a World War ...

China faces renewed shutdowns as Covid cases increase

BEIJING,China: China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections on November 12, including 235 new cases in Beijing, up from 116 new ...

US space plane completes 908 day secret mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The U.S. military's top-secret unmanned space plane landed in Florida on Saturday after spending a record 908 ...

Concerns about China slave labor causes US to block solar orders

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over slave labor concerns, U.S. ports have seen ...

US extends protected migrant status for six nationalities to mid-2024

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. immigration service announced this week that it has extended a protected status program that prevents migrants ...

$22 million fine for Australia companies claiming fast internet speeds

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia's competition regulator has announced that three telecom companies were fined a total of $22.08 million for making ...

US asks 15-year jail term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, California: U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing this week that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should be jailed ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumps sharply, Asian stocks generally higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday, although the Australian market lagged.Hong Kong's Hang Seng ...

Turkey Black Sea gas field to begin deliveries in 2023

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country's Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is on ...

U.S. stock markets edge ahead as dollar steadies, Nasdaq gains 1 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were modestly higher early on Monday, but those gains evaporated towards the close."The ...

Vietnam hosts Germany's Scholz, seeks EU manufacturing business

HANOI, Vietnam: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stopped in Hanoi this weekend to discuss energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime ...

Bangladesh's garments sector trying to attract global collaborators

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022" on Sunday to showcase the country's apparel sector ...

