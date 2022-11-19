Sat, 19 Nov 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

Biden seeks $9 billion for Covid, $37 billion for Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration asked Congress this week for $9.25 billion to combat COVID-19, as well as $37.7 billion ...

Turkey denies using chemical weapons in battling Kurds

DUSSELDORF, Germany: Thousands of protestors in the German city of Dusseldorf demonstrated against Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons in ...

After large jump in Channel crossings, France and UK agree to act

LONDON, England: The UK and France have signed an agreement to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small ...

Investigation begins after Kentucky school bus crash, 18 children hurt

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky ...

Among Americans banned from entry to Russia include Joe Biden's family

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian foreign ministry has announced, in response to personal sanctions from Washington, that it has banned 200 ...

French guards stationed at Italy border to protest migrant policies

PARIS, France: France has decided to reinforce border controls following a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian ...

Business

Section
Seeking to increase sales in China, Tesla cuts wait for new cars

BEIJING, China: In an announcement this week, Tesla said it has cut delivery waiting times for all Model 3 and ...

Technology stocks finish flat Friday, Dow Jones advances

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks moved higher in the U.S. on Friday. The technology sector was flat."Following the ...

China seeks to speed free trade negotiations with South Korea

BEIJING, China: Chinese state television CCTV has reported that President Xi Jinping said China will seek to speed bilateral free ...

World's EV battery makers look for alternatives to buying from China

LONDON, England: In an effort to reduce China's dominance in the electric auto battery industry, ease looming supply bottlenecks and ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction, New Zealand market does best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 30.80 points or 0.11 ...

Roche reports failure of once promising Alzheimer's drug test

GENEVA, Switzerland: In two drug trials, Roche's Alzheimer's drug "gantenerumab" failed to slow the progression of dementia, leaving rivals Biogen ...

