Sun, 20 Nov 2022

Fair in Statesville

Qatar security criticized for disrupting news report at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar's Supreme Committee has apologized to a Danish film crew, who were threatened by security staff while broadcasting ...

Cambodian prime minister leaves G20 after positive COVID test

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was forced to return home early this week from the G20 Summit ...

Biden seeks $9 billion for Covid, $37 billion for Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration asked Congress this week for $9.25 billion to combat COVID-19, as well as $37.7 billion ...

Turkey denies using chemical weapons in battling Kurds

DUSSELDORF, Germany: Thousands of protestors in the German city of Dusseldorf demonstrated against Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons in ...

After large jump in Channel crossings, France and UK agree to act

LONDON, England: The UK and France have signed an agreement to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small ...

Investigation begins after Kentucky school bus crash, 18 children hurt

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky ...

Amazon opens first online health clinic in US

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has opened a virtual platform connecting users with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments, such as ...

To prevent contamination, US reviews manufacturing of baby formula

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of its strategy to prevent bacterial infections, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will ...

Seeking to increase sales in China, Tesla cuts wait for new cars

BEIJING, China: In an announcement this week, Tesla said it has cut delivery waiting times for all Model 3 and ...

Technology stocks finish flat Friday, Dow Jones advances

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks moved higher in the U.S. on Friday. The technology sector was flat."Following the ...

China seeks to speed free trade negotiations with South Korea

BEIJING, China: Chinese state television CCTV has reported that President Xi Jinping said China will seek to speed bilateral free ...

World's EV battery makers look for alternatives to buying from China

LONDON, England: In an effort to reduce China's dominance in the electric auto battery industry, ease looming supply bottlenecks and ...

Claudine