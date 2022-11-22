Tue, 22 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

International

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Critics attacking Qatar missing the bigger picture

The concentrated attack on Qatar in the lead-up to and launch on Sunday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has ...

Northwest Ohio residents on alert after 40,000 minks released

CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands ...

Business

Section
Jaguar Land Rover to hire 800 engineers to work on electric vehicles

LONDON, England: One hundred-year-old British automaker Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, aims to hire hundreds of laid ...

Nikkei 225 advances 171 points, greenback's run comes to end

Sydney, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were decidedly mixed on Tuesday as investors grappled with a raft of global ...

Driverless taxi service to begin in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California: Lyft and driverless technology firm Motional have announced the joint operation of a robotaxi service for residents ...

Alleging abuses by Starbucks, 100 US locations see strikes

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Workers at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations held a one-day strike this week ...

Moody's warning sends U.S. stocks lower

NEW YORK, New York - Credit concerns weighed on U.S. markets on Monday, sending the major indices lower and the ...

Lab-grown meat cleared by US for human consumption

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that, for the first time it has cleared a ...

Movie Review

Waiting for the Barbarians