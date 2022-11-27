Sun, 27 Nov 2022

International

King could step in if Malaysia parliament cannot choose leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...

Six feet of snow falls in western New York for first storm of year

BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Business

Workers to decide on joining union at new Ohio auto battery plant

WARREN, Ohio: Next month, workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing plant in Ohio will decide whether to ...

Self-driving Tesla software available in North America, says Musk

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk has announced that Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta software is now available in North America. The electric ...

After eight fires, braking problems, Ford recalling 700,000 SUV's

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Co. announced this week that it is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a ...

Ghana to purchase oil with gold as foreign cash reserves dwindle

ACCRA, Ghana: Ghana's Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, said on Facebook this week that due to dwindling foreign currency reserves, the country's ...

To combat shoplifting, stores install more cameras before holiday

LOPS ANGELES, California: To deter shoplifters and thieves during the post-COVID-19-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year, many U.S. retailers, ...

U.S. stocks run into heavy weather, Nasdaq slides 59 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ran into heavy weather in a shortened trading session on Friday, a day ...

