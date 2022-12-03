Sat, 03 Dec 2022



China will have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, Pentagon warns

WASHINGTON, D.C.: According to a Pentagon report, if China continues with its current nuclear buildup pace, it could have a ...

China seeks to dominate space, warns US general

SYDNEY, Australia: Lt. General Nina Armagno of the U.S. Space Force has said that rapid advancements in China's military capabilities ...

William, Kate plan US trip in bid to tamp down royal controversies

LONDON, England: Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, will travel to the U.S. ...

Citing lessening risks, Australia lowers threat levels

SYDNEY, Australia: For the first time in eight years, Australia lowered its terrorism threat level from "probable" to "possible," due ...

Some protest plan to thin New Jersey forest to protect from fire

TRENTON, New Jersey: As part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest, up ...

Failed negotiations results in 1 day rail strike in Austria

VIENNA, Austria: During a 24-hour strike by Austrian rail workers held this week over issues related to pay, rail traffic ...

U.S. stock markets take a back seat, Nasdaq Composite retreats 21 points

NEW YORK, New - U.S. stocks were little changed at the close Friday after a volatile week.A labor report released ...

HSBC sells holdings to Royal Bank of Canada

HONG KONG: Paving the way for a potential bumper payout to shareholders, HSBC has agreed to sell its business in ...

US set Thanksgiving weekend record with 197 million shoppers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Retail Federation (NRF) has reported that even as inflation has negatively affected many household budgets, heavy ...

Exxon Mobil closing oil division in Equatorial Guinea in 2026

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corp will wind down oil production in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa after its license expires ...

U.S. stock markets divided over Fed chair, jobs reports, U.S. dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors continued to digest remarks from Fed Chair ...

To replace Russian supplies, Germany signs gas deal with Qatar

HOUSTON, Texas: QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips have signed two sales and purchase export agreements covering at least a 15-year period, which ...

