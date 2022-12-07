Wed, 07 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Sheriff: Vandals cut power across North Carolina county

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina: Local authorities said that two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, were damaged by gunfire, ...

Japan announces increase of up to 43 trillion yen in defense spending

TOKYO, Japan: Beginning in April, Japan will allocate 40 trillion to 43 trillion yen ($295 billion-$318 billion) over five years ...

US Air Force unveils new B-21 bomber, plans to order 500

PALMDALE, California: Northrop Grumman has unveiled its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the first in a new fleet of long-range stealth ...

Bahrain's foreign minister praises Benjamin Netanyahu

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa greets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Manama capital of Bahrain on ...

More woes for UK as ambulance workers vote for strike

LONDON, England: Thousands of UK ambulance workers, represented by three different trade unions, voted to go out on strike in ...

US: reject cable to Cuba to connect voice, internet

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. government committee has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny an application to connect Cuba ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks trim losses towards close but Nasdaq Composite still loses 2%

NEW YORK, New York - Investors continued to bail out of U.S. stocks on Tuesday as mounting layoffs continued.Morgan Stanley ...

After Chinese bypass solar panel tariffs, US plans new restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Commerce Department gas says new duties on imports from some major Chinese solar panel makers will ...

United, Boeing in discussions for 'major' purchase of 787s

CHICAGO, Illinois: Reuters has reported that United Airlines and Boeing are close to reaching agreement for placing a major 787 ...

Recovery in travel industry helps AirAsia limit 3rd quarter losses

SINGAPORE: Benefiting from a strong rebound in travel and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia, the parent company ...

U.S., stock markets kick off new week with significant losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks decelerated sharply on Monday in an ominous start to a new week. Bond ...

2022 will see historic high farm incomes in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that as producers are benefitting from high global grain and oilseed demand ...

Movie Review

Exotica