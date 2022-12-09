Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia, as the Middle East is increasingly looking ...
MOSCOW, Russia: Russian officials have said that some 2,500 Caspian seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: In a legal overhaul that critics say could curb freedoms and police morality in the world's third-largest democracy, ...
HONOLULU, Hawaii: Officials are concerned that a major eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii ...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship this week as it was sailing toward the ...
NEW YORK City, New York: Last week, a U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment against the chief financial officer of ...
LONDON, England: As the governments of major economies are funding the development of green fuels to decarbonize, BP chief executive ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought up on Thursday, with all the major indices finishing with appreciable ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The government of New Zealand said it will introduce a law requiring major online digital companies, such ...
TOKYO, Japan: China's BYD Co's said it would start selling its first electric vehicles in Japan early next year.China's BYD, ...
DETROIT, Michigan: In an election triggered by a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former United Auto Workers (UAW) union ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and around the world fell on Wednesday although losses were mostly ...