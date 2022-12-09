Britain, Italy and Japan are combining their resources to create a new generation of fighter jets.

"We are announcing the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) - an ambitious endeavor to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035," the three nations said in a joint statement.

Other countries, including the United States, may also join the collaborative jet-building effort.

'We have begun important collaboration through a series of discussions on autonomous systems capabilities, which could complement Japan's next fighter program among other platforms,' the United States and Japan said in a joint statement.

The announcement of the development of the fighter jet comes as Russia, China and North Korea have become increasingly aggressive.