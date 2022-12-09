Fri, 09 Dec 2022

International

Section
Economies on agenda as China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia, as the Middle East is increasingly looking ...

2,500 dead seals reported on Russian coast

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian officials have said that some 2,500 Caspian seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast ...

Indonesia to outlaw sex outside marriage

JAKARTA, Indonesia: In a legal overhaul that critics say could curb freedoms and police morality in the world's third-largest democracy, ...

Hawaii braces for eruption on Big Island of Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Officials are concerned that a major eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii ...

'Rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, kills US passenger

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship this week as it was sailing toward the ...

After years of upheaval, US judge throws out Huawei fraud indictments

NEW YORK City, New York: Last week, a U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment against the chief financial officer of ...

Business

Section
BP says work on hydrogen power moving quickly

LONDON, England: As the governments of major economies are funding the development of green fuels to decarbonize, BP chief executive ...

Nasdaq Composite rises more than 1 percent on steady jobless claims

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought up on Thursday, with all the major indices finishing with appreciable ...

New Zealand laws to require Facebook, Google to pay for news

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The government of New Zealand said it will introduce a law requiring major online digital companies, such ...

China to sell electric vehicles in Japan in 2023

TOKYO, Japan: China's BYD Co's said it would start selling its first electric vehicles in Japan early next year.China's BYD, ...

Change comes to US auto union as reformers win elections

DETROIT, Michigan: In an election triggered by a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former United Auto Workers (UAW) union ...

U.S. stocks take breather, Nasdaq Composite slips 56 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and around the world fell on Wednesday although losses were mostly ...

Movie Review

