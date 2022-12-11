Sun, 11 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
New Zealand Navy unable to use ships because of staffing shortage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand's offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington has become the third ship to be put into "care ...

US Congress ok's sending billions in military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have agreed to provide at least $800 million to Ukraine in additional security assistance next year, ...

U.S. blacklists 24 more companies for selling to Russians, Iranians

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Commerce Department has announced that the Biden administration has blacklisted 24 companies and other entities for supporting ...

Biden weighs lifting rule for all military to get Covid-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House said the administration of President Joe Biden is considering a proposal from Republican leader Kevin ...

Supreme Court hears case of business refusing services to gay wedding

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that Supreme Court liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional ...

Economies on agenda as China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia, as the Middle East is increasingly looking ...

Business

Section
Weak demand, Covid causes Chinese trade to tumble

BEIJING, China: Due to weak global and domestic demand, ongoing COVID-19-related production disruptions and a domestic property sector crisis, China's ...

US officials point to jump in services industry last month

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up, with employment levels increasing, indicating economic momentum amidst an ...

US lawmakers might reduce curbs on imports of chips from China

WASHINGTON, D.C: After pushback from trade groups, such as the US Chamber of Commerce, US senators have eased proposed new ...

Post-Covid travel recovery ongoing as airlines expect profits in 2023

LONDON, England: While a new conflict with airports erupted this week over rising air fares and ground charges, still, international ...

Nasdaq Composite slides 77 points Friday, U.S. dollar under the hammer

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made tepid rises on Friday before succumbing to a wave of selling late ...

After decades of development, humanoid robots ready to be rolled out

TOKYO, Japan: Jumping on the bandwagon of building humanoid robots, Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group Corp said it ...

Movie Review

The Golden Child
Golden Child, The