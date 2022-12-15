Thu, 15 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Legendary U.S. parachutist dead at 94

ORLANDO, Florida: The man whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record ...

Private space companies drives new US rules on operating in space

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to streamline approval for private rocket launches and bring legal and regulatory clarity to American ...

Jeans found in 1857 shipwreck go for $114,000 at Nevada auction

RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North ...

Oregon court blocks new gun law, hearings planned

SALEM, Oregon: A tough gun control law approved by voters in Oregon was temporarily blocked by the Oregon Supreme Court, ...

Japanese visit to Taiwan pledges military support

TAIPEI, Taiwan: During a meeting with Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Taiwan's President Tsai ...

New Covid vaccine given ok for children 6 months old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks have volatile day after Federal Reserve raises interest rates 50 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks that made significant gains prior to the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest ...

Reports say Skoda auto factory could leave China for India

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic: In an interview with weekly magazine Automobilwoche, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said the Czech ...

Holiday markets busy in US, shoppers buying gifts

BOSTON, Massachusetts: After two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more of their income through online shopping, ...

New home starts fall in US due to high mortgage rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a trend that is likely to continue into 2023, home builders have slowed construction of new single-family ...

U.S. stock markets nervous ahead of Def rate decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a volatile day Tuesday, moving in and out of positive territory. At ...

In challenge to west, first Chinese commercial jet to enter service

BEIJING, China: After being certified safe for operations in September, the world's first Chinese-made C919 has been delivered to China ...

Movie Review

Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles