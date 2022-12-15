Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
ORLANDO, Florida: The man whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to streamline approval for private rocket launches and bring legal and regulatory clarity to American ...
RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North ...
SALEM, Oregon: A tough gun control law approved by voters in Oregon was temporarily blocked by the Oregon Supreme Court, ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: During a meeting with Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Taiwan's President Tsai ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks that made significant gains prior to the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest ...
MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic: In an interview with weekly magazine Automobilwoche, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said the Czech ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: After two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more of their income through online shopping, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a trend that is likely to continue into 2023, home builders have slowed construction of new single-family ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a volatile day Tuesday, moving in and out of positive territory. At ...
BEIJING, China: After being certified safe for operations in September, the world's first Chinese-made C919 has been delivered to China ...