Thu, 15 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Legendary U.S. parachutist dead at 94

ORLANDO, Florida: The man whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record ...

Private space companies drives new US rules on operating in space

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to streamline approval for private rocket launches and bring legal and regulatory clarity to American ...

Jeans found in 1857 shipwreck go for $114,000 at Nevada auction

RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North ...

Oregon court blocks new gun law, hearings planned

SALEM, Oregon: A tough gun control law approved by voters in Oregon was temporarily blocked by the Oregon Supreme Court, ...

Japanese visit to Taiwan pledges military support

TAIPEI, Taiwan: During a meeting with Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Taiwan's President Tsai ...

New Covid vaccine given ok for children 6 months old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as ...

Business

Section
Perhaps largest order ever as Air India seeks to purchase 500 aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: As part of an ambitious rebuilding under the Tata Group conglomerate, Air India is reported to be ...

U.S. stocks have volatile day after Federal Reserve raises interest rates 50 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks that made significant gains prior to the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest ...

Reports say Skoda auto factory could leave China for India

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic: In an interview with weekly magazine Automobilwoche, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said the Czech ...

Holiday markets busy in US, shoppers buying gifts

BOSTON, Massachusetts: After two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more of their income through online shopping, ...

New home starts fall in US due to high mortgage rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a trend that is likely to continue into 2023, home builders have slowed construction of new single-family ...

U.S. stock markets nervous ahead of Def rate decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a volatile day Tuesday, moving in and out of positive territory. At ...

Movie Review

Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles