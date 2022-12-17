Sat, 17 Dec 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

Alabama, Utah prohibit TikTok on state devices due to data concerns

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to national security concerns, Alabama and Utah became the latest US states to ban the use of ...

Oregon governor changes 17 death sentences to life in prison

SALEM, Oregon: Before leaving office at the start of next year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the death sentences ...

10 Downing Street to enact laws to halt illegal immigration in UK

LONDON, England: As the number of migrants arriving in England by sailing across the English Channel has more than doubled ...

US Supreme Court: California can outlaw tobacco with flavors

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that California can enforce a voter-approved ban on flavored tobacco products, rejecting ...

Historic US treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow's memorabilia displayed in Ohio

MARION, Ohio: The signature of 92-year-old Mary Ellen Withrow appears on more US paper currency than that of any other ...

Investigation begins after 3 eagles die from poison in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Thirteen bald eagles were poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, ...

Business

Section
Wall Street ends down for three days in row, Nasdaq sheds nearly 1%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks came under heavy pressure again Friday as investors bet on continuing high-interest rates ...

Toyota to meet with suppliers to discuss EV plans

TOKYO, Japan: As it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, Toyota ...

Stock markets across Asia mixed Friday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly weakened Friday, following the rout on Wall Street, UK, and European markets ...

Seeking secure supply chain, Apple investing $100 billion in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: During the visit of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to Japan's semiconductor manufacturing hub Apple said it ...

Nestle expands Ukraine plant with $42.88 million investment

VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle has announced that it will invest $42.88 million to open a new production facility in western Ukraine, ...

U.S. stock markets on back foot, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks joined a sharp global rout on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal ...

