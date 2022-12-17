Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
ISTANBUL, Turkey: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to national security concerns, Alabama and Utah became the latest US states to ban the use of ...
SALEM, Oregon: Before leaving office at the start of next year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the death sentences ...
LONDON, England: As the number of migrants arriving in England by sailing across the English Channel has more than doubled ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that California can enforce a voter-approved ban on flavored tobacco products, rejecting ...
MARION, Ohio: The signature of 92-year-old Mary Ellen Withrow appears on more US paper currency than that of any other ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: IBM Corp and Japanese chip-maker Rapidus have announced a partnership aimed at manufacturing the world's ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks came under heavy pressure again Friday as investors bet on continuing high-interest rates ...
TOKYO, Japan: As it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, Toyota ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly weakened Friday, following the rout on Wall Street, UK, and European markets ...
TOKYO, Japan: During the visit of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to Japan's semiconductor manufacturing hub Apple said it ...
VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle has announced that it will invest $42.88 million to open a new production facility in western Ukraine, ...