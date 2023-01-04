Wed, 04 Jan 2023

New Japan missile to have 3,000 km range, according to reports

TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that Japan's Ministry of Defense is developing multiple long-range missiles with a range of ...

S. Korea announces test of solid fuel space rocket

SEOUL, South Korea, South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced that it has conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant ...

Hong Kong celebrates end of harsh Covid restrictions

HONG KONG: Apart from wearing masks, Hong Kong is set to cancel all stringent Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory PCR tests ...

Chinese leaders voice optimism as Covid restrictions reduced

BEIJING, China: In his first public comments since China's government reversed its "zero-COVID" policy, President Xi Jinping stressed that China ...

US to expel Cubans, Haitians arriving at border

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that pandemic-era restrictions must stay in place, the Biden administration plans to ...

After 21 days, Keystone oil pipeline restarted in US

MONTREAL, Canada: Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp announced that it has safely restarted service on its Keystone crude oil ...

Tesla and Apple drop sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 80 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks kicked off 2023 with falls across the board Tuesday. Early gains turned to ...

Tourism hub Dubai ends 30 percent alcohol tax

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai ended its 30 percent tax on alcohol sales and made its required liquor licenses free ...

US medical community braces for January price increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...

Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Taiwan pledges to remain leader thru chip production at major plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...

