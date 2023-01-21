Sat, 21 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

New York mayor says city is out of room for migrants

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso on the Mexican border last weekend ...

US Supreme Court to decide on right of postman not to work on Sundays

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused ...

Citing Turkey's shift from democracy, Senator opposes sale of F-16s

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration was reported to have told Congress of a potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter ...

Business

Section
Planes nearly crash at New York's JFK airport, US investigating

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate an incident involving ...

As Egypt pound falls, foreign investment rushes into the country

CAIRO, Egypt: In a statement released this week, Egypt's central bank said that after the Egyptian pound sharply depreciated last ...

Fed rate jitters undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq slides 105 points

NEW YORK, New York - After speculating for weeks that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin easing interest rate rises ...

In expanding ties, UAE to invest in South Korea industries

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...

U.S. stocks rocked by fall in December retail sales, dollar rebounds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. retail sales fell 1.1 percent last month, triggering major stock market falls.While investors were ...

Old Toyotas to be eligible for engine upgrades

TOKYO, Japan: During an industry event for customized autos in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Toyota Motor showcased zero-emission versions of ...

Movie Review

Buck and the Preacher