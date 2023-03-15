Wed, 15 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

International

Following missile strokes, Ukraine says most power restored in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine: Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have announced that the city had most of its power supply restored after ...

Despite China objections, Japan to release Fukushima water into sea

BEIJING, China: A Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea has been ...

West Virginia law sets end to under-16 year old marriages

CHARLESTON, West Virginia: After being amended to prohibit anyone younger than 16 years old from getting married, as well as ...

Massachusetts oks expanding sport betting to online platforms

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Just days ahead of next week's start of the NCAA college basketball tournament, sports fans in Massachusetts aged ...

Ex-US congressman faces jail after insider trading conviction

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former U.S. Congressman, Stephen Buyer, has been found guilty by a New York jury ...

Canada ends imports of aluminum, steel from Russia

OTTAWA, Canada: In a bid to deny Moscow the ability to fund the war against Ukraine, Canada has banned the ...

Business

Saudi Aramco reports profits of $161 billion in 2022, sets new record

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Oil giant Saudi Aramco has announced 2022 earnings totaling $161 billion, the highest-ever annual profit by a ...

Kentucky program seeks to link suppliers with manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has launched a program to connect businesses to supply chains, entitled, "Supply Kentucky," that ...

Wall Street reacts to second big bank failure

NEW YORK, New York - Sliding prices of bank shares kept buyers at bay on Wall Street Monday.The collapse of ...

Interest rates could be hiked again as US hiring jumps by 311,000 jobs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to curb inflation, in February 311,000 jobs were ...

Boeing begins deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after FAA suspension

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing approval to continue delivering its wide-body 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries ...

Seeking development of new vaccines, Moderna to hire 2000 staff

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna announced last week that it is preparing to hire some 2,000 employees in 2023 and open new ...

