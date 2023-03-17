Fri, 17 Mar 2023

International

UK to send more submarine parts to Taiwan, China warns against exports

LONDON, England: Reflecting its increased willingness to support Taiwan, Britain approved a sharp increase in exports of submarine parts and ...

US rules that Ukrainians who entered thru Mexico can extend stay

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has announced that Ukrainians who entered in 2022 through the US-Mexico border can renew their ...

Italy says 680,000 migrants coming from Libya; UN says numbers wrong

ROME, Italy: Tommaso Foti, the lower parliamentary house whip for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right party, the Brothers of Italy ...

29 African nations send troops for US army training to fight Islamists

ACCRA, Ghana: Amid the spread of extremist violence in West Africa's Sahel region, the US military has launched its annual ...

Following missile strokes, Ukraine says most power restored in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine: Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have announced that the city had most of its power supply restored after ...

Despite China objections, Japan to release Fukushima water into sea

BEIJING, China: A Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea has been ...

Business

New York ends $2 billion LaGuardia airport light-rail train project

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that after a study found the costs of ...

VW announces it will build battery cell plant in Canada

FRANKFURT, Germany: In an effort to localize its electric vehicle production chain in the region, Volkswagen has announced that it ...

U.S. stocks shaken by concern over European banking sector

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks recovered major losses to finish mixed Wednesday after turmoil on global markets with ...

Boeing to sell some 80 787-planes to Saudi airlines

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: Confirming a previous report by the Wall Street Journal, Boeing said it expects to sell 78 787-Dreamliner airplanes ...

India to banks, businesses: do not use China yuan currency

NEW DELHI, India: Due to long-running political tensions with its neighbor and rival China, India has ordered banks and traders ...

Tech stocks lead Wall Street out of woods, Nasdaq Composite gains 239 points

NEW YORK, New York - Bank shares sustained more damage on U.S. stock markets Tuesday but the selling somewhat abated. ...

Movie Review

