Newly signed Wyoming law outlaws use of abortion pill

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: A Wyoming bill outlawing the use or prescription of medication abortion pills, which was passed by the state's ...

US, states using cloud seeding to generate rain in west

DENVER, Colorado: The Southern Nevada Water Authority has voted to accept a $2.4 million grant from the US Bureau of ...

Wet winter ends three year California drought

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government has reported that the exceptionally wet winter in California this year will offer relief from ...

German police crackdown on gangs blowing up ATMs in robberies

FRANKFURT, GERMANY: Authorities said that as part of a crackdown on gangs suspected of blowing up ATM machines and stealing ...

German visitor to talk computer chips in Taiwan

BERLIN, Germany: Germany will send a cabinet minister to visit Taiwan next week, at a time when Berlin is reviewing ...

UBS to buy Credit Suisse for fraction of its value, Swiss government to underwrite losses

ZURICH, Switzerland - Depositors will be fully protected, shareholders will have their equity dwarfed, while bond holders will be largely ...

Techs jump in widespread U.S. stock markets advance

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as investors continued to weigh up the health ...

US says citizens not to buy meds in Mexico, many contain fentanyl

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has issued a travel warning regarding dangerous fake pills sold at pharmacies in Mexico, ...

Mercedes modernizing EV plants in China, Germany, Hungary,

FRANKFURT, Germany: The German Automobilwoche magazine has reported that as part of its efforts to switch to selling electric vehicles ...

Banks rebound lifting U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq gains 45 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday following the weekend buy-in of Credit Suisse by UBS, which ...

US loans $300 billion to banks following closing of SVB bank

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Reserve Bank has announced that cash-strapped banks throughout the US borrowed some $300 billion during ...

Deloitte agrees to pay $31 mln fine to China after mistakes in audit

BEIJING, China: Following the inability of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd to release financial reporting obligations in 2020, China ...

