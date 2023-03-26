Sun, 26 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
Following Chinese aggression, four US bases coming to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Under a defense agreement with the U.S., four new military bases will be located in various parts of ...

Jump in reporting of new fungus found in US hospitals

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that infections by the potentially deadly fungus ...

Copyright law to be decided by Supreme Court in Jack Daniel's toy case

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court will hear a trademark dispute over a dog toy shaped like a Jack Daniel's ...

Despite promises, girls again barred from schools in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan's education ministry has announced that the country's school year has begun, but the United Nations children's agency, ...

Seeking to reduce tensions, ex-Taiwan PM Ma Ying-jeou to visit China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In an effort to ease tensions between Taiwan and China, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou will visit Beijing ...

Following kidnapping, Frenchmen, US worker released in Africa

NIAMEY, Niger: Four weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger, an American aid worker and a French ...

Business

Section
EV charger plants slowing down due to 'Made In America' rules

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To comply with the requirements of the "Made in America" laws, a $7.5 billion federal ...

Financing official: expect more banks to close

LONDON, England: During a Bloomberg conference held in London this week, Luke Ellis, CEO of hedge fund Man Group, said ...

U.S. stocks defy global gloom, concerns about giant German bank

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street jumped on Friday, although gains were modest after bank shares in Europe came ...

30,000 teachers' aides, bus drivers, others strike at Calif. schools

LOS ANGELES, California: Some 30,000 education workers in Los Angeles, backed by teachers, went on a three-day strike, canceling school ...

Demand for US flights to Europe jumps 37%, prices also rise

LONDON, England: Despite rising air fares, a potential global economic recession and risks of gridlock at some airports in Europe ...

U.S. says businesses receiving federal funds cannot work with China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Commerce Department has proposed new laws aimed at preventing China and other countries deemed of concern ...

Movie Review

