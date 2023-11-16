Thu, 16 Nov 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
New B-21 Raider 'flying wing' bomber makes maiden flight

PALMDALE, California: Reuters reported that this week, the U.S. Air Force's B-21 "Raider" bomber made its maiden flight at the ...

World's first whole-eye transplant performed in New York

NEW YORK: This week, surgeons in New York said they performed the first-ever whole-eye transplant in a human during a ...

Pope dismisses conservative US bishop Strickland

TYLER, Texas: In a rare event when a bishop is relieved of his duties outright, on Saturday, the Vatican said ...

Yellen warns Chinese firms aiding Russia of 'significant consequences'

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China to crack down on Chinese firms facilitating equipment flow ...

Israel should have begun investigating Hamas onslaught before now

The ferocity and horrific nature of the 7 October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel shocked the tiny Jewish nation ...

Chinese naval formation enters Taiwan Strait, monitored by Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan: This week, Taiwan's defense ministry said the island's military has sent forces to monitor a Chinese naval formation, ...

Business

Section
Stock markets in U.S. and worldwide jump Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...

Exxon Mobil aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...

Turkish Airlines looking to acquire 355 new Airbus aircraft

ANKARA, Turkey: Over the weekend, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu said that during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines and ...

Study finds obesity drug reduces risk of serious heart disease by 20%

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A large, international study found that the weight-loss drug, Wegovy, reduced the risk of serious heart disease by ...

U.S. stocks in demand on flat CPI figure, dollar in massive sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday after a crucial CPI number came in as flat, ...

As cattle herd shrinks, US cuts beef exports, squeezing Tyson Foods

CHICAGO: The United States is witnessing a surge in beef imports and a decline in exports due to a shrinking ...

Movie Review

Head
Head [Blu-Ray]