Australia offers to help Tuvalu residents cope with climate change

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: In a significant announcement at a meeting of Pacific leaders in the Cook Islands, Australian Prime Minister ...

New B-21 Raider 'flying wing' bomber makes maiden flight

PALMDALE, California: Reuters reported that this week, the U.S. Air Force's B-21 "Raider" bomber made its maiden flight at the ...

World's first whole-eye transplant performed in New York

NEW YORK: This week, surgeons in New York said they performed the first-ever whole-eye transplant in a human during a ...

Pope dismisses conservative US bishop Strickland

TYLER, Texas: In a rare event when a bishop is relieved of his duties outright, on Saturday, the Vatican said ...

Yellen warns Chinese firms aiding Russia of 'significant consequences'

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China to crack down on Chinese firms facilitating equipment flow ...

Israel should have begun investigating Hamas onslaught before now

The ferocity and horrific nature of the 7 October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel shocked the tiny Jewish nation ...

Nepal moves to ban social media app TikTok alleging misuse

KATHMANDU, Nepal: This week, Nepal said that Chinese social media app TikTok will be banned from the country, as social ...

Stock markets in U.S. and worldwide jump Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...

Exxon Mobil aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...

Turkish Airlines looking to acquire 355 new Airbus aircraft

ANKARA, Turkey: Over the weekend, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu said that during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines and ...

Study finds obesity drug reduces risk of serious heart disease by 20%

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A large, international study found that the weight-loss drug, Wegovy, reduced the risk of serious heart disease by ...

U.S. stocks in demand on flat CPI figure, dollar in massive sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday after a crucial CPI number came in as flat, ...

