Fri, 17 Nov 2023

UN Security Council calls for humanitarian pauses, but no ceasefire

The United States which has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War faced further pressure as the ...

Another wildfire threatens irreplaceable rainforest on Oahu, Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Just months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island of Maui destroyed the entire town of Lahaina ...

Israeli government plans to permanently isolate Gaza

Israel appears now to be proposing a three-state solution to settle the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. However although it is government ...

Heavy rains flood houses, fields, force evacuation in northern France

PARIS, France: Overflowing rivers caused by heavy rains in northern France have flooded houses and fields and forced the evacuation ...

Australia offers to help Tuvalu residents cope with climate change

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: In a significant announcement at a meeting of Pacific leaders in the Cook Islands, Australian Prime Minister ...

New B-21 Raider 'flying wing' bomber makes maiden flight

PALMDALE, California: Reuters reported that this week, the U.S. Air Force's B-21 "Raider" bomber made its maiden flight at the ...

EV market slows down as European drivers await cheaper cars

BRUSSELS, Belgium: As European drivers await cheaper electric vehicle (EV) models that are two to three years further down the ...

Nepal moves to ban social media app TikTok alleging misuse

KATHMANDU, Nepal: This week, Nepal said that Chinese social media app TikTok will be banned from the country, as social ...

Stock markets in U.S. and worldwide jump Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...

Exxon Mobil aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...

Turkish Airlines looking to acquire 355 new Airbus aircraft

ANKARA, Turkey: Over the weekend, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu said that during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines and ...

Study finds obesity drug reduces risk of serious heart disease by 20%

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A large, international study found that the weight-loss drug, Wegovy, reduced the risk of serious heart disease by ...

