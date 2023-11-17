Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
The United States which has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War faced further pressure as the ...
HONOLULU, Hawaii: Just months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island of Maui destroyed the entire town of Lahaina ...
Israel appears now to be proposing a three-state solution to settle the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. However although it is government ...
PARIS, France: Overflowing rivers caused by heavy rains in northern France have flooded houses and fields and forced the evacuation ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: In a significant announcement at a meeting of Pacific leaders in the Cook Islands, Australian Prime Minister ...
PALMDALE, California: Reuters reported that this week, the U.S. Air Force's B-21 "Raider" bomber made its maiden flight at the ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: As European drivers await cheaper electric vehicle (EV) models that are two to three years further down the ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal: This week, Nepal said that Chinese social media app TikTok will be banned from the country, as social ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday amid a global clamor for stocks, sliding oil ...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Along with an announcement that it aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026, U.S. company ...
ANKARA, Turkey: Over the weekend, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu said that during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines and ...
BOSTON, Massachusetts: A large, international study found that the weight-loss drug, Wegovy, reduced the risk of serious heart disease by ...