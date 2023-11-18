Sat, 18 Nov 2023

International

6 killed, 18 injured in Ohio highway crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio: This week, a crash involving a charter bus, a tractor-trailer truck and three other vehicles on a highway ...

Georgia voting machines face legal challenge from paper ballot system

ATLANTA, Georgia: The trial set for early 2024 will decide whether Georgia's electronic voting system has major cybersecurity flaws, which ...

Agents protecting Biden's granddaughter fire at car thieves

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Associated Press (AP) reported that U.S. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter fired shots after ...

China, Pakistan hold naval drills following Russia's exercise with Myanmar

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a potential response to the U.S. and India pledging security cooperation, the Chinese and Pakistani navies are ...

Manila's re-supply plans on atoll to continue amid Chinese 'coercion'

MANILA, the Philippines: Despite more Chinese vessels being sent to the area, this week, the Philippines' coast guard said it ...

UN Security Council calls for humanitarian pauses, but no ceasefire

The United States which has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War faced further pressure as the ...

Business

China still buying US chipmaking equipment despite restrictions: report

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report released this week showed that despite Washington's new export restrictions to curb advances in China's semiconductor ...

U.S. stocks finish week in black, but only just

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the week with minor gains on Friday as investors were encouraged by ...

Britain reevaluating approach to screening foreign acquisitions

LONDON, UK: Britain is reevaluating its approach to screening foreign takeovers for national security concerns to alleviate the regulatory burden ...

North American airlines bet on Asia-Pacific to increase business

NEW YORK: As North American carriers are betting on the Asia-Pacific region as their next source of high-margin revenues amid ...

China could discuss purchase of Boeing 737, after meeting Biden

ARLINGTON, Virginia: Over the weekend, Bloomberg News reported that when the U.S. and Chinese presidents meet this week at the ...

Major falls in Cisco and Walmart undermine American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed course Thursday after ratcheting up gains earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury ...

