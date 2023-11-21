Tue, 21 Nov 2023

World leaders silent as butchery in Gaza rolls on

GENEVA, Switzerland - Western leaders headed by U.S. President Joe Biden, and including the prime ministers of the UK, Canada ...

Washington Post report blames California utility SCE for 2022 fire

ROSEMEAD, California: This week, the Washington Post reported that California authorities have determined that a major utility company, Southern California ...

More than 2 million Palestinians in peril and world leaders look away

The hugely lop-sided war in Gaza has seen the number of Palestinians killed rise above 12,000, seventy percent of whom ...

In Jakarta, ASEAN defense chiefs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in Jakarta, calling for an immediate ceasefire ...

Heat concerns force shift in US Olympic marathon trials start time

ORLANDO, Florida: This week, organizers of the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, said that ...

Vatican affirms Catholics cannot become Freemasons

THE VATICAN: In a letter published by Vatican media this week, the Catholic Church affirmed a ban on Catholics becoming ...

U.S. chocolate giant Mars to acquire UK's Hotel Chocolat for $662m

LONDON, UK: In a deal announced this week, U.S. chocolate giant Mars will buy UK chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat for ...

At 2.52 million, Japanese tourists past pre-pandemic levels in October

TOKYO, Japan: Official data released this week showed that visitors to Japan in October exceeded pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, indicating a ...

SpaceX not discussing Starlink IPO in 2024: Bloomberg News

LOS ANGELES, California: This week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied reports that his rocket company was discussing an initial public ...

US Postal Service says it won't breakeven next year as sales fall

WASHINGTON D.C.: After reporting a net loss of US$6.5 billion for the 12 months ending September 30, the U.S. Postal ...

T.J. Maxx struggling with costs from supply chain issues, higher wages

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts: This week, TJX Companies forecasted current-quarter profits to be below Wall Street expectations, indicating that rising costs were ...

China factory output, retail sales on upswing, but weaknesses persist

BEIJING, China: In October, China's industrial output and retail sales growth exceeded expectations. However, significant weaknesses, most notably the crisis-hit ...

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)