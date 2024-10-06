BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Choe Son Hui, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China and the DPRK are linked by mountains and rivers and enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges.

Noting that over the past 75 years, China-DPRK relations have continued to deepen with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Wang said that in recent years, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un, China-DPRK traditional friendly and cooperative relations have entered a new historical period and maintained a steady momentum of development.

It is the unswerving policy of the Chinese party and government to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, he said.

China is ready to work with the DPRK to push for greater development of China-DPRK relations in accordance with the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries and the common will of the two peoples, Wang added.

For her part, Choe said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two countries have supported each other and cooperated closely in various fields including politics, economy and culture.

Under the current complicated and ever-changing international situation, it is an important task for the foreign ministries of the two countries to continue to consolidate and develop the DPRK-China friendship and jointly push forward the cause of socialism, Choe said.

Choe expressed the hope that the Chinese people will make new achievements in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at its core.