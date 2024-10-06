Sun, 06 Oct 2024

International

US says Chinese, Russian vessels sailed through Bering Sea together

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Coast Guard said it spotted two Russian ships and two Chinese vessels passing through the Bering ...

Israeli military demolition of its enemies continues

As Israel prepares to mark the 1 year anniversary of the horrific Hamas-triggered attacks of October 7, which killed 1,139 ...

Mapping bottom of Great Lakes would pinpoint shipwrecks, topography

MADISON, Wisconsin: An official from the Great Lakes Observing System is leading a campaign to map every meter of the ...

Israel Air Force bombs crucial Lebanon-Syria highway

File photo, credit: Moshe Shai | Flash90Israel put an abrupt stop to Lebanese people fleeing the bombardment and ground invasion ...

Mayor promises safe and tasty water as repairs start on NYC aqueduct

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As New York City's water supply system undergoes repairs to address massive leaks, the city's ...

Brindisi Scare: Ryanair flight evacuated after engine fire sparks chaos

ROME, Italy - After a plane caught fire on Thursday, nearly 200 Ryanair passengers had to exit using the emergency ...

Business

Large-scale solar project secured in Arkansas for nearly $32 million

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: A US$32 million investment has been secured for a large-scale solar initiative in Arkansas that will benefit ...

Three Japanese sponsors end Olympic contracts

TOKYO, Japan: Three major Japanese sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - Toyota, Panasonic, and Bridgestone - are ending ...

Labor market remains sturdy with 8 million rise in US job openings

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Labor Department stated that job openings rose unexpectedly in August as the labor market continued to ...

Swine fever sweeps through Italy's north, threatening livelihoods

CORTELEONA E GENZONE, Italy: A devastating outbreak of African swine fever is sweeping across northern Italy, putting the country's prized ...

Jeep recalls 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUV for fire risk

DETROIT, Michigan: Jeep is recalling over 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs globally due to a fire risk, even when the ignition ...

U.S. stocks surge on surprisingly good nonfarm payrolls report

NEW YORK, New York - Economic data showing the U.S. economy is in much better shape than thought, and may ...

