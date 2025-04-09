Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
GAZA STRIP - As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, the humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels. The death toll has risen...
ATLANTA, Georgia: Georgia senators ended the 39th day of their 2025 session this week by approving a bill that would ban diversity,...
MONTGOMERY, Alabama: Alabama's House of Representatives has passed a bill that would stop students from using cellphones in public...
GENEVA, Switzerland: Japan's car industry is facing a multibillion-dollar blow as sweeping U.S. auto tariffs threaten its largest export...
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: A famous old ocean liner, the SS United States, will soon become the world's biggest artificial reef off the...
MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine security official stated that acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the United States will not harm any...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled again on Tuesday, igniting fear of the fallout from U.S. President's Donald Trump's trade...
TOKYO, Japan: Nissan may soon make a strategic shift in its manufacturing operations, according to a new report from Japan's Nikkei...
PARIS, France: A spike in vegetable oil costs helped steady global food prices in March, offsetting declines in other staples like...
SINES, Portugal: A massive data centre project in Portugal is set to receive a multi-billion-euro boost, as tech giants fuel global...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks settled on Monday following massive falls across the globe. Hong Kong's key index, the Hang Seng dived...
WINDSOR, Ontario: Production at Stellantis' Windsor, Ontario assembly plant will pause for two weeks, as mounting trade tensions trigger...