International

New French law targets smoking near schools, public spaces
PARIS, France: France is taking stronger steps to reduce smoking. A new health rule announced on Saturday will soon ban smoking in...

Trump hints at DOGE investigation of Musk subsidies
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Elon Musk's success has been built on government subsidies. Without...

Native leaders, activists oppose detention site on Florida wetlands
EVERGLADES, Florida: Over the weekend, a diverse coalition of environmental activists, Native American leaders, and residents gathered...

Beijing crowds cheer AI-powered robots over real soccer players
BEIJING, China: China's national soccer team may struggle to stir excitement, but its humanoid robots are drawing cheers — and not...

COVID-19 source still unknown, says WHO panel
]LONDON, U.K.: A World Health Organization (WHO) expert group investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic released its final...

Fox faces $787 million lawsuit from Newsom over Trump phone call
DOVER, Delaware: California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal aim at Fox News, accusing the network of deliberately distorting...

Business

Taliban seeks tourism revival despite safety, rights concerns
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan, long associated with war and instability, is quietly trying to rebrand itself as a destination for...

Nvidia execs sell $1 billion in stock as AI boom drives record prices
SANTA CLARA, California: Executives at Nvidia have quietly been cashing in on the AI frenzy. According to a report by the Financial...

Tech stocks slide, industrials surge on Wall Street
NEW YORK, New York - Global stock indices closed with divergent performances on Tuesday, as investors weighed corporate earnings, central...

Canada-US trade talks resume after Carney rescinds tech tax
TORONTO, Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced late on June 29 that trade negotiations with the U.S. have recommenced...

Lululemon accuses Costco of selling knockoff apparel
Vancouver, Canada: A high-stakes legal showdown is brewing in the world of athleisure. Lululemon, the Canadian brand known for its...

Shell rejects claim of early merger talks with BP
LONDON, U.K.: British oil giant Shell has denied reports that it is in talks to acquire rival oil company BP. The Wall Street Journal...

Movie Review

The Red Shoes (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]