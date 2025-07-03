Watch latest videos

US Supreme Court backs Texas efforts to shield minors online

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a significant ruling last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification for users...

Turkey, France battle wildfires amid early Europe heatwave

ISTANBUL/PARIS/BRUSSELS: As searing temperatures blanket much of Europe, wildfires are erupting and evacuation orders are being issued...

Venetians protest Bezos wedding with march through the town

VENICE, Italy: Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters marched through the narrow streets of Venice to voice their opposition to billionaire...

New French law targets smoking near schools, public spaces

PARIS, France: France is taking stronger steps to reduce smoking. A new health rule announced on Saturday will soon ban smoking in...

Trump hints at DOGE investigation of Musk subsidies

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Elon Musk's success has been built on government subsidies. Without...

Native leaders, activists oppose detention site on Florida wetlands

EVERGLADES, Florida: Over the weekend, a diverse coalition of environmental activists, Native American leaders, and residents gathered...

Robinhood launches stock tokens for EU investors, adds OpenAI

MENLO PARK, California: Robinhood is giving European investors a new way to tap into America's most prominent tech names — without...

Wall Street diverges, but techs advance Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks diverged on Wednesday for the second day in a row. The Standard and Poor's 500 hit a new all-time...

Greenback slides amid tax bill fears, trade deal uncertainty

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. dollar continues to lose ground, weighed down by growing concerns over Washington's fiscal outlook...

Taliban seeks tourism revival despite safety, rights concerns

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan, long associated with war and instability, is quietly trying to rebrand itself as a destination for...

Nvidia execs sell $1 billion in stock as AI boom drives record prices

SANTA CLARA, California: Executives at Nvidia have quietly been cashing in on the AI frenzy. According to a report by the Financial...

Tech stocks slide, industrials surge on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock indices closed with divergent performances on Tuesday, as investors weighed corporate earnings, central...

The Red Shoes (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]