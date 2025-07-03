Watch latest videos

UK lawmakers desigate protest group as terrorist organization
LONDON, UK - Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have voted overwhelmingly to proscribe the direct-action group Palestine Action as a terrorist...

Dalai Lama to address Buddhist conference, reveal succession plan
DHARAMSHALA, India: The Dalai Lama is set to address a significant three-day conference of Buddhist leaders this week, coinciding with...

US Supreme Court backs Texas efforts to shield minors online
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a significant ruling last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification for users...

Turkey, France battle wildfires amid early Europe heatwave
ISTANBUL/PARIS/BRUSSELS: As searing temperatures blanket much of Europe, wildfires are erupting and evacuation orders are being issued...

Venetians protest Bezos wedding with march through the town
VENICE, Italy: Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters marched through the narrow streets of Venice to voice their opposition to billionaire...

New French law targets smoking near schools, public spaces
PARIS, France: France is taking stronger steps to reduce smoking. A new health rule announced on Saturday will soon ban smoking in...

Robinhood launches stock tokens for EU investors, adds OpenAI
MENLO PARK, California: Robinhood is giving European investors a new way to tap into America's most prominent tech names — without...

Wall Street diverges, but techs advance Wednesday
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks diverged on Wednesday for the second day in a row. The Standard and Poor's 500 hit a new all-time...

Greenback slides amid tax bill fears, trade deal uncertainty
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. dollar continues to lose ground, weighed down by growing concerns over Washington's fiscal outlook...

Taliban seeks tourism revival despite safety, rights concerns
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan, long associated with war and instability, is quietly trying to rebrand itself as a destination for...

Nvidia execs sell $1 billion in stock as AI boom drives record prices
SANTA CLARA, California: Executives at Nvidia have quietly been cashing in on the AI frenzy. According to a report by the Financial...

Tech stocks slide, industrials surge on Wall Street
NEW YORK, New York - Global stock indices closed with divergent performances on Tuesday, as investors weighed corporate earnings, central...

