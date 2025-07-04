Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
White House meeting between Trump, Netanyahu on July 7
White House meeting between Trump, Netanyahu on July 7

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. President...

Over 60 companies named in UN report on Israel-Gaza conflict
Over 60 companies named in UN report on Israel-Gaza conflict

GENEVA, Switzerland: A new United Nations report alleges that dozens of global corporations are profiting from and helping sustain...

UK lawmakers desigate protest group as terrorist organization
UK lawmakers desigate protest group as terrorist organization

LONDON, UK - Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have voted overwhelmingly to proscribe the direct-action group Palestine Action as a terrorist...

Dalai Lama to address Buddhist conference, reveal succession plan
Dalai Lama to address Buddhist conference, reveal succession plan

DHARAMSHALA, India: The Dalai Lama is set to address a significant three-day conference of Buddhist leaders this week, coinciding with...

US Supreme Court backs Texas efforts to shield minors online
US Supreme Court backs Texas efforts to shield minors online

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a significant ruling last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification for users...

Turkey, France battle wildfires amid early Europe heatwave
Turkey, France battle wildfires amid early Europe heatwave

ISTANBUL/PARIS/BRUSSELS: As searing temperatures blanket much of Europe, wildfires are erupting and evacuation orders are being issued...

Business

Section
Grammarly acquires Superhuman to boost AI workplace tools
Grammarly acquires Superhuman to boost AI workplace tools

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Grammarly is doubling down on AI-powered productivity tools with the acquisition of Superhuman, a sleek...

Standard and Poor's 500 and and Nasdaq Composite close at record highs
Standard and Poor's 500 and and Nasdaq Composite close at record highs

NEW YORK, New York -U.S. stock markets closed with broad gains on Thursday, led by strong performances in U.S. tech stocks, while European...

Persson family steps up H&M share purchases, sparks buyout talk
Persson family steps up H&M share purchases, sparks buyout talk

LONDON/STOCKHOLM:  The Persson family is ramping up its investment in the H&M fashion empire, fueling renewed speculation about a potential...

L'Oreal to buy Color Wow, boosts premium haircare portfolio
L'Oreal to buy Color Wow, boosts premium haircare portfolio

PARIS, France: L'Oréal is making a fresh play in the booming premium haircare segment with a new acquisition. The French beauty conglomerate...

Robinhood launches stock tokens for EU investors, adds OpenAI
Robinhood launches stock tokens for EU investors, adds OpenAI

MENLO PARK, California: Robinhood is giving European investors a new way to tap into America's most prominent tech names — without...

Wall Street diverges, but techs advance Wednesday
Wall Street diverges, but techs advance Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks diverged on Wednesday for the second day in a row. The Standard and Poor's 500 hit a new all-time...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Man Push Cart [Blu-Ray]