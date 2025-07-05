Watch latest videos

International

U.S. military, China, Russia in Space race
President Donald Trump's plans to build a space-based Golden Dome missile defense shield have drawn immediate criticism from China,...

Trump wins $16 million settlement from Paramount over CBS Harris edit
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Paramount has agreed to pay US$16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump over...

British PM faces major party revolt over welfare reforms
LONDON, U.K.: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer won a vote in Parliament this week to move ahead with changes to the country's welfare...

White House meeting between Trump, Netanyahu on July 7
WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. President...

Over 60 companies named in UN report on Israel-Gaza conflict
GENEVA, Switzerland: A new United Nations report alleges that dozens of global corporations are profiting from and helping sustain...

UK lawmakers desigate protest group as terrorist organization
LONDON, UK - Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have voted overwhelmingly to proscribe the direct-action group Palestine Action as a terrorist...

Business

Stocks worldwide struggle to make ground Friday with Wall Street closed
LONDON UK - U.S. stock markets were closed on Friday for Independence Day. Global Forex Markets Wrap Up Friday with Greeback Comeback...

Nvidia briefly tops Apple’s record in AI-fueled stock rally
SANTA CLARA, California: Nvidia came within a whisker of making financial history on July 3, briefly surpassing Apple's all-time market...

ICE raids leave crops rotting in California, farmers fear collapse
SACRAMENTO, California: California's multibillion-dollar farms are facing a growing crisis—not from drought or pests, but from a sudden...

Trump signals progress on India Trade, criticizes Japan stance
WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump says the United States could soon reach a trade deal with India. He believes this deal would...

Grammarly acquires Superhuman to boost AI workplace tools
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Grammarly is doubling down on AI-powered productivity tools with the acquisition of Superhuman, a sleek...

Standard and Poor's 500 and and Nasdaq Composite close at record highs
NEW YORK, New York -U.S. stock markets closed with broad gains on Thursday, led by strong performances in U.S. tech stocks, while European...

Movie Review

The Final Countdown (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]