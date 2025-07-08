Watch latest videos

TikTok building U.S.-only app amid pressure to finalise sale
TikTok building U.S.-only app amid pressure to finalise sale

CULVER CITY, California: TikTok is preparing to roll out a separate version of its app for U.S. users, as efforts to secure a sale...

Trump defends use of 'Shylock,' citing ignorance of slur
Trump defends use of 'Shylock,' citing ignorance of slur

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump claimed he was unaware that the term shylock is regarded as antisemitic when he used it in...

Summer travel in chaos as French air traffic controllers walk off job
Summer travel in chaos as French air traffic controllers walk off job

PARIS, France: A strike by French air traffic controllers demanding improved working conditions caused significant disruptions during...

Congress weighs Medicaid cuts, sparking alarm in small-town hospitals
Congress weighs Medicaid cuts, sparking alarm in small-town hospitals

OMAHA, Nebraska: With Congress considering cuts totaling around US$1 trillion to Medicaid over the next decade, concerns are rising...

Gas station blast injures 40 in Rome, kids narrowly escape
Gas station blast injures 40 in Rome, kids narrowly escape

ROME, Italy: Quick thinking by emergency responders helped prevent greater devastation after a gas station explosion in southeastern...

Weapons pause by Trump signals shift away from foreign wars
Weapons pause by Trump signals shift away from foreign wars

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump is drawing praise from his core supporters after halting key arms shipments to Ukraine, a...

Birkenstock steps up legal battle over fakes in India
Birkenstock steps up legal battle over fakes in India

NEW DELHI, India: Birkenstock is stepping up its efforts to protect its iconic sandals in India, as local legal representatives conducted...

Beijing hits back at EU with medical device import curbs
Beijing hits back at EU with medical device import curbs

HONG KONG: China has fired back at the European Union in an escalating trade dispute by imposing new restrictions on medical device...

Wall Street reels after Trump invokes new tariffs
Wall Street reels after Trump invokes new tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - Monday's trading session saw mixed performances across U.S. and global markets, with several major indices posting...

Trump admin allows GE to restart engine sales to China’s COMAC
Trump admin allows GE to restart engine sales to China's COMAC

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. government has granted GE Aerospace permission to resume jet engine shipments to China's COMAC, a person...

Saudi Aramco plans asset sales to raise billions, say sources
Saudi Aramco plans asset sales to raise billions, say sources

DUBAI, U.A.E.: Saudi Aramco is exploring asset sales as part of a broader push to unlock capital, with gas-fired power plants among...

Russia among 4 systemic risk countries for Italian banks
Russia among 4 systemic risk countries for Italian banks

MILAN, Italy: Italian regulators have flagged four non-EU countries—including Russia—as carrying systemic financial risk for domestic...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World [Blu-Ray]