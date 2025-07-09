Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Warsaw responds to migration pressure with new border controls
Warsaw responds to migration pressure with new border controls

SLUBICE, Poland: Poland reinstated border controls with Germany and Lithuania on July 7, following Germany's earlier reintroduction...

Deadly July 4 flash floods renew alarm over NWS staffing shortages
Deadly July 4 flash floods renew alarm over NWS staffing shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After months of warnings from former federal officials and weather experts, the deadly flash floods that struck the...

Putin fires transport chief, later found dead in suspected suicide
Putin fires transport chief, later found dead in suspected suicide

MOSCOW, Russia: Just hours after his sudden dismissal by President Vladimir Putin, Russia's former transport minister, Roman Starovoit,...

Thousands gather in Himalayas as Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday
Thousands gather in Himalayas as Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday

DHARAMSHALA, India: The Dalai Lama turned 90 on July 6, celebrated by thousands of followers in the Himalayan town of Dharamshala,...

Fans perform WWII-era Fascist salute at Marko Perković’s mega concert
Fans perform WWII-era Fascist salute at Marko Perković’s mega concert

ZAGREB, Croatia: A massive concert by popular Croatian singer Marko Perković, known by his stage name Thompson, has drawn widespread...

U.S. Treasury Secretary says Musk should steer clear of politics
U.S. Treasury Secretary says Musk should steer clear of politics

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Elon Musk's entry into the political arena is drawing pushback from top U.S. officials and investors, as his decision...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks recover after Trump-tariffs-induced slump
U.S. stocks recover after Trump-tariffs-induced slump

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday with all the major indices gaining ground. Markets in the UK, Europe and Canada...

Stocks slide as Trump unveils 25% tariffs on Japan, S. Korea
Stocks slide as Trump unveils 25% tariffs on Japan, S. Korea

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Financial markets kicked off the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump rolled out a fresh round...

BRICS issues rebuke on trade and Iran, avoids direct US criticism
BRICS issues rebuke on trade and Iran, avoids direct US criticism

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil: At a two-day summit over the weekend, the BRICS bloc of emerging economies issued a joint declaration condemning...

BP appoints ex-Shell finance chief Simon Henry to board
BP appoints ex-Shell finance chief Simon Henry to board

LONDON, U.K.: This week, BP appointed Simon Henry, former Shell finance chief, to its board as a non-executive director effective September...

FedEx, UPS step up as Canada Post loses market share in strikes
FedEx, UPS step up as Canada Post loses market share in strikes

OTTAWA, Canada: With Canada Post struggling to maintain operations amid labour unrest, rivals like FedEx and UPS are stepping in to...

U.S. stocks steady Tuesday despite tariffs turmoil
U.S. stocks steady Tuesday despite tariffs turmoil

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global markets showed a mixed performance in Tuesday's trading session, with some indices edging higher...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Blood Simple [Blu-Ray]