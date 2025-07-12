A monument to the troops who assisted Russia in repelling the Ukrainian incursion will be erected, the minister has said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has thanked the North Korean troops who helped liberate Russia's Kursk Region earlier this year from a cross-border incursion by Ukraine.

Kiev's forces captured some of the border areas in Kursk Region last August before being gradually pushed back. Russia fully liberated the territory this past April. The Defense Ministry in Moscow estimated that Ukraine sustained more than 76,000 casualties in its failed incursion.

During a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Wonsan Kalma resort on Saturday, Lavrov stressed that "the heroic soldiers of the the Korean People's Army together with the Russian servicemen brought closer the liberation of Kursk Region with the cost of their blood and even their lives."

The minister expanded on the issue during a press conference with Russian journalists later in the day, saying that Moscow again thanked Pyongyang for its contribution to freeing the area from "the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries."

A monument to the North Korean troops who fought in Kursk Region will be erected in Russia, he said, adding that the initiative is "fully backed by our North Korean friends."

When asked if there were plans to deploy North Korean forces elsewhere in the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov explained that the arrival in Kursk Region of troops from North Korea was in response to a proposal made by the country's leader, Kim Jong-un. The deployment took place under a defense pact signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in June 2024.

"We had no reason to refuse this sincere manifestation of solidarity, and we proceed from the fact that North Korea itself determines the forms in which it implements our agreement on strategic partnership," he said.

Last month, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu announced that around 6,000 North Korean personnel will soon be sent to Kursk Region in line with a decision by Kim. Some 1,000 mine clearance specialists will help with de-mining the territory, while the other 5,000 will be military engineers who will take part in "rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by the occupants," he said.