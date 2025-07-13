Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi discussed bilateral cooperation and geopolitical issues, according to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday to discuss closer cooperation and global challenges, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has announced in a statement.

The talks came ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Council session in Tianjin.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress of the two countries' comprehensive partnership, as well as the upcoming SCO meeting and its agenda, the ministry said in a press release.

Additionally, Lavrov and Wang discussed relations with the US and the prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict in accordance to the UN Charter, the statement said. The two ministers also addressed the tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the Israel-Iran conflict.

The top diplomats discussed in depth the implementation of agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their meeting in Moscow in May.

Wang noted that the bond between Russia and China is the most stable, mature and strategically valuable among any of the world's major nations today, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The top Chinese diplomat stressed that close contact with his Russian counterpart is important for the timely implementation of the consensus reached by Putin and Xi earlier this year.

The current focus is to jointly prepare for future high-level meetings, deepen strategic cooperation, promote development of both countries and jointly respond to the challenges brought about by a turbulent and changing world, the ministry cited Wang as saying.

