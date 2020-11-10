Tue, 10 Nov 2020

International

Pfizer and BioNTech on track to have virus vaccine approved this year

A breakthrough on a potential vaccine for Covid-19 has been announced causing widespread excitement around the world. Pfizer Inc's PFE.N ...

Russian and Chinese governments alone in not congratulating Biden

Officials in Moscow and Beijing have declined to comment on the outcome of the US presidential election, saying they will ...

UN secretary-general presses for net zero carbon emissions

Although more Governments and businesses are committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the world is still falling far short ...

Single case of coronavirus reported in Shanghai

Staff members inquire information of passengers at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, March 15, 2020. (Photo ...

Hong Kong stock market debutant soars 40 percent above offer price

Photo taken on June 21, 2019 shows the headquarters of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group in Beijing, China. ...

'Ahead to an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect'

My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory. ...

Business

World stock markets welcome Biden, Coronavirus breakthrough

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets soared on Monday ushering in a new U.S. president and a potential ...

Chinese bike manufacturers rake in billions of yuan

BEIJING, China, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's major bicycle manufacturers saw their profits surge 22 percent year on year in ...

Demand for agricultural products in Myanmar declining

U Cho, a sixty-one-year-old farmer from the Mandalay region, in central Myanmar, has had to overcome severe difficulties all of ...

Kieren Perkins named president of Australia's national swimming body

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia - Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kieren Perkins was announced by Swimming Australia as ...

US Stocks Surge on Promise of Coronavirus Vaccine

U.S. stock indexes soared Monday on news that late-stage tests by drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech showed that ...

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)