Radio Free Asia to shut down by April end without court intervention

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may go dark by the end of April without emergency court action.

The nonprofit news outlet, known for delivering independent journalism in some of Asia's most repressive environments, announced late last week that it would be forced to shut down entirely unless the courts block the Trump administration's move to cut its funding.

In a legal filing, the agency asked for immediate intervention to prevent the termination of congressionally approved funding.

"The filing emphasizes the irreparable harm being done to RFA's operations, its reputation, and its ability to protect journalists reporting from some of the most dangerous parts of the world," the organization said in a statement.

"Without court intervention, RFA is expected to fully shut down by the end of April."

The impact is already being felt: the broadcaster said it has furloughed 75% of its U.S.-based staff and suspended more than 90% of its freelance journalists.

RFA, which began broadcasting in 1996, has built a reputation for independent reporting in authoritarian nations such as China, North Korea, and Myanmar—countries where free press is tightly controlled. Rights activists have long praised the outlet's work in highlighting human rights abuses and giving voice to persecuted communities, including China's Uyghur Muslim population.

According to the agency, its content reaches more than 60 million people each week across Asia, thanks to multilingual broadcasts and a network of local reporters often working under serious threat.

The legal dispute arises amid growing global concern over the future of press freedom and independent journalism, particularly in regions where local media are censored or controlled by the state.

If funding is not restored soon, RFA says the shutdown will not only silence a critical source of information but also jeopardize the safety and livelihoods of its journalists and staff.